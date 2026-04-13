Offset doesn't let bullet wound stop him from performing at Coachella

Indio, California - Rapper Offset didn't let getting shot in the leg keep him from performing at Coachella on Saturday as he took to the stage in a wheelchair.

Offset took the stage in a wheelchair at Coachella a week after getting shot. © Collage: screenshots/Instagram/Offset

Less than a week after being shot in the leg, Cardi B's ex, Offset, performed at Coachella.

The artist, born Kiari Cephus, is still recovering and did most of his set from a wheelchair.

The former Migos rapper did manage to get to his feet during the show, as a video posted to his Instagram shows.

Along with the clip, Offset shared snaps from the desert festival along with the caption: "Real Love."

Offset was injured in a violent incident outside the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in South Florida last Monday.

Police arrested Offset's fellow musician Lil Tjay, and the investigation is ongoing.