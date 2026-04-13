Offset doesn't let bullet wound stop him from performing at Coachella
Indio, California - Rapper Offset didn't let getting shot in the leg keep him from performing at Coachella on Saturday as he took to the stage in a wheelchair.
Less than a week after being shot in the leg, Cardi B's ex, Offset, performed at Coachella.
The artist, born Kiari Cephus, is still recovering and did most of his set from a wheelchair.
The former Migos rapper did manage to get to his feet during the show, as a video posted to his Instagram shows.
Along with the clip, Offset shared snaps from the desert festival along with the caption: "Real Love."
Offset was injured in a violent incident outside the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in South Florida last Monday.
Police arrested Offset's fellow musician Lil Tjay, and the investigation is ongoing.
Offset says "life is a gamble"
Cardi B reached out to the father of three of her children shortly after the incident, per TMX.
"Thank you to everyone who’s checked in on me and showed me love," Offset wrote in a note posted to Instagram Friday. "I’m good… but I’m planning to be better! I’m focused on my family, my recovery and getting back to the music. Realizing that life is made up of quiet wins and loud losses."
The rapper, known for his aggressive and melodic style, isn't about to let the shooting keep him down, as his performance Saturday showed.
"Life is a gamble and I’m still playing to win," the artist wrote, closing out his thanking you note.
Cover photo: Collage: screenshots/Instagram/Offset