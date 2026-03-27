Savannah Guthrie reveals when she'll return to TV as mom Nancy remains missing

Tucson, Arizona - Around two months after the disappearance of her mother , morning TV star Savannah Guthrie is planning to step back in front of the camera.

Savannah Guthrie plans to return to the Today show next month. © Evan Vucci/AP/dpa

Guthrie will return to host the Today show on April 6, NBC has announced.

"I can't come back and try to be something that I'm not," the 54-year-old said in an interview with colleague Hoda Kotb that aired on Friday.

"But I can't not come back because it's my family," Guthrie added, referring to her Today show team.

The mysterious disappearance of Guthrie's mother, Nancy, caused a nationwide stir, with even President Donald Trump and the FBI getting involved in the case.

The 84-year-old, who has a heart condition and is dependent on daily medication, was last seen on January 31.

Since then, she has disappeared without a trace, and investigators in Arizona believe she was kidnapped.

Despite the release of security camera footage showing the alleged suspect, the case has largely gone cold.