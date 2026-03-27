Savannah Guthrie reveals when she'll return to TV as mom Nancy remains missing
From Christina Horsten
Tucson, Arizona - Around two months after the disappearance of her mother, morning TV star Savannah Guthrie is planning to step back in front of the camera.
Guthrie will return to host the Today show on April 6, NBC has announced.
"I can't come back and try to be something that I'm not," the 54-year-old said in an interview with colleague Hoda Kotb that aired on Friday.
"But I can't not come back because it's my family," Guthrie added, referring to her Today show team.
The mysterious disappearance of Guthrie's mother, Nancy, caused a nationwide stir, with even President Donald Trump and the FBI getting involved in the case.
The 84-year-old, who has a heart condition and is dependent on daily medication, was last seen on January 31.
Since then, she has disappeared without a trace, and investigators in Arizona believe she was kidnapped.
Despite the release of security camera footage showing the alleged suspect, the case has largely gone cold.
The Guthrie family offered $1 million last month for a tip leading to Nancy's recovery, with Guthrie admitting that her mom "may already be gone."
"Someone out there knows something that can bring her home," Guthrie said. "Somebody knows."
Cover photo: Evan Vucci/AP/dpa