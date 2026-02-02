Mom of TV host Savannah Guthrie missing as police send homicide team

Pima County, Arizona - Police in Arizona were searching Monday for the mother of top news anchor Savannah Guthrie, after the elderly woman went missing over the weekend under suspicious circumstances.

Today Show host Savannah Guthrie's 84-year-old mother has gone missing, with police saying that a "crime" has occurred. © DREW ANGERER / AFP

Nancy Guthrie (84) was reported missing on Sunday from her home in Pima County, local sheriff Chris Nanos told a press conference.

"She did not leave on her own, we know that," Nanos said Monday, describing the home as a "crime scene."

Guthrie has mobility issues and is without necessary medication, the sheriff said, pleading for anyone with information on her whereabouts to come forward.

She is of "sound mind... The family wants everybody to know this isn't somebody who just wandered off," he added.

Nanos would not go into detail about what evidence had been discovered at the home, saying only that investigators determined "we do in fact have a crime."

Security cameras at the home were also being examined, he said.

On Sunday, he had said that homicide investigators were a part of the probe.