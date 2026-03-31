Selena Gomez opens up about bipolar diagnosis and managing "moments of mania"

Los Angeles, California - In the past, actor Selena Gomez spoke openly about her health diagnosis of bipolar disorder – now she has given further insights into how she deals with it.

Selena Gomez has given further insights into how she deals with her bipolar diagnosis. © Evan Agostini/Invision/AP/dpa

The 33-year-old beauty mogul had already made her mental illness public six years ago.

In a recent episode of her husband Benny Blanco's podcast Friends Keep Secrets, she talked about the long road that led to her diagnosis.

Blanco asked his wife if she had suspected she was bipolar before her diagnosis.

"I knew something was wrong, but I think I was misdiagnosed," Gomez explained.

"It’s actually really hard when we’re talking about these things."

To be sure that someone actually has bipolar disorder or any other mental illness, you have to talk to many professionals, Gomez emphasized. The important thing is not to give up.

"I’m so grateful I went to four different rehabs because it all helped me understand it," Gomez said.