Selena Gomez opens up about bipolar diagnosis and managing "moments of mania"
Los Angeles, California - In the past, actor Selena Gomez spoke openly about her health diagnosis of bipolar disorder – now she has given further insights into how she deals with it.
The 33-year-old beauty mogul had already made her mental illness public six years ago.
In a recent episode of her husband Benny Blanco's podcast Friends Keep Secrets, she talked about the long road that led to her diagnosis.
Blanco asked his wife if she had suspected she was bipolar before her diagnosis.
"I knew something was wrong, but I think I was misdiagnosed," Gomez explained.
"It’s actually really hard when we’re talking about these things."
To be sure that someone actually has bipolar disorder or any other mental illness, you have to talk to many professionals, Gomez emphasized. The important thing is not to give up.
"I’m so grateful I went to four different rehabs because it all helped me understand it," Gomez said.
Selena Gomez has lived more freely and consciously since her bipolar diagnosis
Benny Blanco went on to explain that his wife sometimes experiences manic episodes without realizing it herself.
A manic episode is a psychological state characterized by an extremely elevated or irritable mood, massively increased drive, and inflated self-esteem.
According to Gomez, she has lived much more freely and consciously since her diagnosis.
"I’m equally proud to say that I do have moments of mania," she said. "I’m not ashamed at all, because I can catch them a bit quicker."
Bipolar disorder is a serious mental illness in which mood and activity can fluctuate greatly.
These days, however, there are many more therapeutic and medical treatments available to help make life easier for those navigating the condition.
Cover photo: Evan Agostini/Invision/AP/dpa