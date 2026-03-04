Selena Gomez says dealing with bipolar disorder is "f**king complicated"

Beverly Hills, California - Actor Selena Gomez and her husband, Benny Blanco, gave fans a glimpse into how they deal with the 33-year-old's mental illness in the latest episode of Benny's podcast.

Selena Gomez (33) shares private insights into her everyday life with her illness. © Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP/dpa

In the latest episode of Friends Keep Secrets, Gomez appeared as a guest and shared how she deals with her mental illness.



The Emilia Perez star has bipolar disorder and described getting diagnosed and dealing with it as "f**king complicated."

She shared her gratitude for having worked with multiple therapists and for being in four rehabs, saying that these experiences helped her understand her situation.

Blanco explained that sometimes Gomez experiences "manic" episodes and doesn't even realize they happened.

"She'll be having mania and doesn't know. She'll start to realize she's having it after it happens, and occasionally she doesn't even remember," the 37-year-old said.

"And it's such a delicate thing, because it's like you can't really – you're not supposed to technically talk to the person about it while they're deep in it."

Blanco added that Gomez is extremely self-reflective and "hyperaware."

The Rare Beauty mogul added that she isn't ashamed of her manic episodes, especially because she's learned to deal with them and is now better at recognizing them.