Shiloh Jolie is the spitting image of her mom Angelina Jolie in viral music video clip
Los Angeles, California - Angelina Jolie's daughter Shiloh has amazed the web with her latest appearance in a music video.
A short clip from the video for the single "What's a girl to do" by South Korean singer Dayoung is enough to notice Shiloh's striking resemblance to her mom.
In a teaser for the K-pop song, which is due to be released on Tuesday, the 19-year-old Shiloh can be seen in a short sequence.
She appears with braided hair, a casual expression, and a distinctive pout – the typical trademark of her successful mother.
Within a very short space of time, Shiloh's impressive appearance in the clip triggered a veritable flood of reactions online.
Everyone is of one mind: Shiloh is a dead ringer for her famous mama!
Shiloh Jolie has dropped her father Brad Pitt's surname
The young actress is the eldest biological daughter of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt.
The former Hollywood dream couple have a total of six children together, three of whom are adopted.
"Brangelina" got together in 2004 during their joint film project Mr. & Mrs. Smith and said "I do" ten years later. They split in 2016.
Shiloh has since dropped her famous father's name. In 2024, the then-18-year-old officially changed her surname from "Shiloh Jolie-Pitt" to "Shiloh Jolie."
The enthusiastic young dancer and choreographer now also uses a stage name and simply goes by "Shi Joli."
Cover photo: Thomas SAMSON / AFP