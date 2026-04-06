Shiloh Jolie is the spitting image of her mom Angelina Jolie in viral music video clip

Los Angeles, California - Angelina Jolie 's daughter Shiloh has amazed the web with her latest appearance in a music video.

Shiloh Jolie attends the Los Angeles premiere of MSNBC Films' "Paper & Glue: A JR Project" at Museum Of Tolerance on November 18, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. © JC Olivera / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

A short clip from the video for the single "What's a girl to do" by South Korean singer Dayoung is enough to notice Shiloh's striking resemblance to her mom.

In a teaser for the K-pop song, which is due to be released on Tuesday, the 19-year-old Shiloh can be seen in a short sequence.

She appears with braided hair, a casual expression, and a distinctive pout – the typical trademark of her successful mother.

Within a very short space of time, Shiloh's impressive appearance in the clip triggered a veritable flood of reactions online.

Everyone is of one mind: Shiloh is a dead ringer for her famous mama!