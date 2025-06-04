Brad Pitt's daughter Shiloh debuts new name amid their estrangement

Los Angeles, California - Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie 's daughter Shiloh has debuted a new name amid her alleged estrangement from her father.

Brad Pitt (r.) and Angelina Jolie's daughter Shiloh (c.) has further amended her name after dropping "Pitt" from her legal moniker. © Collage: MICHAEL TRAN & JC Olivera & Alberto PIZZOLI / AFP

The 19-year-old and her famous mom made a surprise appearance at the launch of fashion designer Isabel Marant's collection with Net-A-Porter last Thursday, per Variety.

It was at this event that Shiloh revealed her new moniker as she served as a choreographer for musician Luella, who performed her song Naïve.

According to the outlet, the teenager was referred to as Shi Joli.

It would seem that Shiloh is distancing herself even more from the F1 star after moving to drop "Pitt" from her legal name on her 18th birthday.

Last year, it was reported that Brad "has virtually no contact with his adult kids" following allegations of abuse made by Angelina.

While Bragelina has finally finalized their divorce, the 60-year-old Oscar-winner's relationship with his kids remains strained – but perhaps things will change?