Taylor Lautner and wife Taylor Lautner drop big baby news – and fans already think they know the name!

Los Angeles, California - Twilight star Taylor Lautner and his wife – also named Taylor Lautner – have dropped some sweet news: the couple is expecting their first child!

Taylor Lautner (34) is becoming a father for the first time. © Britta Pedersen/dpa

The 34-year-old actor and the 29-year-old nurse announced the news via Instagram on Thursday.

The four pictures show the lovebirds posing in the middle of the green grass and proudly holding an ultrasound image up to the camera.

In the first photo, the movie star tenderly kisses his sweetheart's growing baby bump.

But it's not just the news that the couple is expecting their first child that has their followers going crazy: with the caption "What's better than two Taylor Lautners?" the parents-to-be have caused some heated discussions about their baby's name.

Many fans believe that they could likely name their child Taylor, making it a trio of Taylor Lautners in the house!

"YEZZZ!!! CONGRATS TAY AND TAY!!! Can't wait to meet baby Tay!!!!" media personality Erin Lim Rhodes wrote, for example.

Whether the baby will actually have the same first and last name as its parents is still unclear at this stage, but if the fans are anything to go by, it's crystal clear!