Taylor Lautner and wife Taylor Lautner drop big baby news – and fans already think they know the name!
Los Angeles, California - Twilight star Taylor Lautner and his wife – also named Taylor Lautner – have dropped some sweet news: the couple is expecting their first child!
The 34-year-old actor and the 29-year-old nurse announced the news via Instagram on Thursday.
The four pictures show the lovebirds posing in the middle of the green grass and proudly holding an ultrasound image up to the camera.
In the first photo, the movie star tenderly kisses his sweetheart's growing baby bump.
But it's not just the news that the couple is expecting their first child that has their followers going crazy: with the caption "What's better than two Taylor Lautners?" the parents-to-be have caused some heated discussions about their baby's name.
Many fans believe that they could likely name their child Taylor, making it a trio of Taylor Lautners in the house!
"YEZZZ!!! CONGRATS TAY AND TAY!!! Can't wait to meet baby Tay!!!!" media personality Erin Lim Rhodes wrote, for example.
Whether the baby will actually have the same first and last name as its parents is still unclear at this stage, but if the fans are anything to go by, it's crystal clear!
Taylor Lautner's wife has had the same first and last name since their wedding
Taylor Lautner and his wife made their relationship public in 2018.
The two got married in California in November 2022. The 29-year-old took her husband's surname after the wedding and has also been called Taylor Lautner – or Tay for short – ever since.
Fans were already joking about a potentially identical first and last name when Lautner began dating mega star Taylor Swift in 2009, but the illusion was shattered for the time being when the two split up shortly after.
Cover photo: Collage: Britta Pedersen/dpa & Screenshot/Instagram/@taylorlautner