Taylor Lautner dishes on secret Taylor Swift collaboration and reuniting with his ex

Los Angeles, California - After pulling off a thrilling heist with none other than Taylor Swift herself, Taylor Lautner — and Taylor Lautner — are dishing on how they kept the big secret.

Taylor Lautner and his wife, Tay (l.), dished on their secret collaboration with Taylor Swift (r.) during a recent episode of their podcast. © Collage: Jamie McCarthy & John Medina / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

At The Eras Tour in Kansas City, the 33-year-old singer celebrated the release of Speak Now (Taylor's Version) with a surprise music video reveal for the vault track I Can See You.

The real surprise, though, was one of the stars of the video: Twilight alum — and Swift's ex — Taylor Lautner. The 31-year-old dated Swift for several months between 2009 and 2010, and he famously inspired the Speak Now track Back to December.

The break-up ballad is quite favorable towards Lautner, as it focuses on the Anti-Hero artist's regrets about not treating him as he deserved during their relationship.

Despite publicly being on good terms, the collaboration on Speak Now (Taylor's Version) still came as a shock for fans, and Lautner and his wife — also named Taylor — have now opened up about how they managed to keep the secret and what it was like to work with Swift.

The pair revealed that they'd been bombarded with interview requests after the Eras Tour surprise but decided to tell the story themselves on their podcast, The Squeeze, "out of respect" for Swift to prevent the story from being twisted.

"We've been very excited about this secret for the last few months," Lautner said in Wednesday's episode. "We've known how freaking awesome the video is for a while now so [we] were just stoked for everybody to see it."