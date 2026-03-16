Bruno Mars responds to Taylor Swift feud rumors over post calling her "talentless"

Los Angeles, California - Bruno Mars has set the record straight after fans alleged that he liked a post that slammed Taylor Swift as "talentless."

Bruno Mars (l.) said he only has "love" for Taylor Swift after fans claimed he liked a post shading the pop star. © Collage: Matt Winkelmeyer / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & Robyn BECK / AFP

The drama began when a viral tweet claimed Bruno had liked an Instagram video that criticized the 36-year-old pop star.

The Instagram post in question featured a clip of Taylor dancing at The Eras Tour with the caption, "Genuinely how did she get famous? White privilege is crazy because imagine if an Asian was as talentless as her."

As the alleged shade went viral, Bruno himself chimed in on X to clarify things.

"Taylor has always been supportive and kind to me. Only love over here," the 40-year-old Grammy winner said on Sunday.

"Spread Love on these apps!" he added in another post.

The accounts that had posted the screenshots of Bruno liking the video say that he has since removed his like from the post.

The original post was also falsely attributed to the K-pop group BTS' official account on X.