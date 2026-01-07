Bruno Mars drops big update on new album ten years after his last drop!

Los Angeles, California - Don't believe him? Just watch! Bruno Mars has teased something big is on the way for his fans.

Bruno Mars has shared on X that his fourth studio album is on the way. © Christopher Polk / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

The 15-time Grammy winner announced via X that his fourth studio album is coming soon.

In his post, Bruno wrote, "My album is done," and while he didn't share any specifics, the announcement comes nearly 10 years after his last project.

The 40-year-old singer dropped his third album, 24K Magic, back in 2016, but he also released a collaborative album with Anderson .Paak as Silk Sonic in 2021.

Bruno and Anderson's joint project earned the pair four Grammy awards, while Bruno's duet with Lady Gaga on Die With a Smile won a Grammy Award for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance in 2025.

The news also follows allegations that the Finesse singer accumulated over $50 million in gambling debt during his Las Vegas residency at Park MGM.