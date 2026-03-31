Taylor Swift sued in shocking copyright case over The Life of a Showgirl
Las Vegas, Nevada - Superstar Taylor Swift is in legal trouble: an entertainer is suing the singer over the title of her album The Life of a Showgirl.
Las Vegas showgirl Maren Wade believes her own trademark rights have been infringed by Swift's successful album and is demanding damages of an undisclosed amount from the 36-year-old pop icon.
In a statement to TMZ, the performer argues that the extensive marketing for Swift's The Life of a Showgirl has threatened to "drown out" her own trademarked brand, Confessions of a Showgirl.
Wade claims that the album has caused lasting damage to Confessions of a Showgirl, which was trademarked in 2015 and encompasses stage productions, a weekly column, and more.
Because of Swift's enormous reach and market power, Wade now sees her own brand image at risk.
Vegas showgirl takes legal action against Taylor Swift's album title
Wade sees too many similarities between Confessions of a Showgirl and The Life of a Showgirl – also because of overlaps in the market and target demographics.
The singer fears that she will be perceived as a copycat of Swift and suffer business losses as a result.
The Grammy winner's management has not yet responded to the allegations.
The Grammy winner's management has not yet responded to the allegations.
Cover photo: picture alliance/dpa/Invision/AP | Jordan Strauss