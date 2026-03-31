Taylor Swift sued in shocking copyright case over The Life of a Showgirl

Las Vegas, Nevada - Superstar Taylor Swift is in legal trouble: an entertainer is suing the singer over the title of her album The Life of a Showgirl.

Taylor Swift's record The Life of a Showgirl was the best-selling album in 2025. © picture alliance/dpa/Invision/AP | Jordan Strauss

Las Vegas showgirl Maren Wade believes her own trademark rights have been infringed by Swift's successful album and is demanding damages of an undisclosed amount from the 36-year-old pop icon.

In a statement to TMZ, the performer argues that the extensive marketing for Swift's The Life of a Showgirl has threatened to "drown out" her own trademarked brand, Confessions of a Showgirl.

Wade claims that the album has caused lasting damage to Confessions of a Showgirl, which was trademarked in 2015 and encompasses stage productions, a weekly column, and more.

Because of Swift's enormous reach and market power, Wade now sees her own brand image at risk.