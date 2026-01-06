Taylor Swift scores major career milestone with The Life of a Showgirl hit!

New York, New York - Taylor Swift has a new crown jewel in her discography with The Fate of Ophelia, which is now the longest-running No. 1 hit of her career.

Taylor Swift's The Fate of Ophelia is now the singer's longest-running No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100. © Collage: DAVID GRAY / AFP & Screenshot/Instagram/@taylorswift

As reported by Billboard on Monday, the lead single from The Life of a Showgirl has earned the top spot on the Hot 100 for the ninth week.

This means that The Fate of Ophelia has dethroned Anti-Hero as the 36-year-old's longest-running No. 1 out of the 13 songs Taylor has taken to the top spot.

The Fate of Ophelia topped the Hot 100 for its first eight weeks, but it fell last month as holiday hits like All I Want For Christmas Is You dominated the airwaves.

Taylor treated fans to a music video for The Fate of Ophelia, which took inspiration from the character of Ophelia in William Shakespeare's Hamlet, when The Life of a Showgirl first dropped on October 3.

The video channeled the album's showgirl aesthetic, with the Grammy winner transforming into performers through the eras – from 1950s-style burlesque dancers all the way to a modern-day pop star partying in a hotel room.