Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce quietly attend Beyoncé and Jay-Z's A-list Oscars bash

Los Angeles, California - Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce quietly attended Beyoncé and Jay-Z's ultra-exclusive Oscars bash on Sunday night!

Taylor Swift (center r.) and Travis Kelce (r.) managed to fly under the radar and quietly attend Beyoncé (center l.) and Jay-Z's star-studded Oscars afterparty on Sunday. © Collage: Lisa O'CONNOR / AFP & JAMIE SQUIRE / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

Insiders have revealed that Taylor and Travis managed to evade the paparazzi and sneak into the A-list afterparty, which Bey and Jay hosted at the Chateau Marmont, per People.

The star-studded party welcomed a slew of famous faces, including the night's Best Actor winner, Michael B. Jordan.

Guests were reportedly "swarming" the Sinners star at the so-called "Gold Party," which also saw the likes of Timothée Chalamet, Kendall and Kylie Jenner, Jacob Elordi, Hailey Bieber, and more.

Insiders dished that Taylor and Travis "mingled with Beyoncé," with the Opalite singer also reportedly spending time "dancing with her friends" throughout the night.

According to Page Six, this wasn't the other Oscars afterparty the spouse-to-be attended.

The outlet reported that Taylor and Travis spent a lot of time at Madonna and Guy Oseary's bash, which is considered another exclusive yet "off-duty" party for celebs on Oscars night.