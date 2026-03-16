Teyana Taylor goes off on security guard after being "shoved" at the Oscars!
Los Angeles, California - Oscar-nominated star Teyana Taylor got into a heated confrontation with a security guard at this year's ceremony!
The singer-actor went viral after she was caught allegedly yelling at a man who "shoved" her at the 98th Academy Awards on Sunday.
In the clip, Teyana is seen yelling at the guard inside the Dolby Theater for "putting hands on a female" and told the man, "You are very rude."
When others tried to intervene, the 35-year-old insisted, "He literally shoved me."
Teyana further stressed that "everybody's having a good time" before reiterating to the guard, "Do not touch me, do not shove me."
Per TMZ, the moment occurred when Teyana attempted to join her One Battle After Another co-stars for a photo op after the movie won the Best Picture award.
The mom of two later told the outlet that everything was "all good" after the incident and that "security was just doing a lot."
She added, "I'm proud, I'm happy. There's nothing to wonder. The first thing people do is definitely make assumptions, but at the end of the day, I just don't tolerate disrespect, especially when it's unwarranted and unprovoked."
Cover photo: Mike Coppola / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP