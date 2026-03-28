Tiger Woods' DUI mugshot released after shocking Florida car crash arrest
Juniper Island, Florida - Golf star Tiger Woods' mugshot has been released after his rollover crash and DUI arrest in Florida.
The 50-year-old was arrested and charged with driving under the influence following a crash near his residence.
Woods was taken to Martin County jail after the incident, where he was charged with a DUI with property damage and refusal to submit to a lawful test.
The 15-time major champion was released shortly after making bond.
Martin County Sheriff John M. Budensiek explained in a press conference that Woods showed signs of "impairment," although he passed a breathalyzer test.
Will Tiger Woods' career recover after DUI crash?
"When it came time for us to ask for a urinalysis test, he refused, and so he's been charged with DUI, with property damage and refusal to submit to a lawful test in the crash," Budensiek said.
Neither the athlete nor the driver of the other vehicle was injured, but the Sheriff did note that the accident "could have been a lot worse."
President Donald Trump called Woods' a "very close friend" while addressing the accident, adding, "He's got some difficulty, there was an accident, and that's all I know. He's an amazing person, amazing man, but, uh, some difficulty."
Cover photo: Collage: Tim Heitman & HANDOUT / FLORIDA DEPARTMENT OF CORRECTIONS / AFP