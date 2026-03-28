Tiger Woods' DUI mugshot released after shocking Florida car crash arrest

Authorities released Tiger Woods' mugshot after he was reportedly arrested and charged with a DUI following a car crash near his Juniper Hill home.

By Elyse Johnson

Juniper Island, Florida - Golf star Tiger Woods' mugshot has been released after his rollover crash and DUI arrest in Florida.

Tiger Woods' mugshot has hit social media after the golf superstar was involved in a car crash in Florida.
Tiger Woods' mugshot has hit social media after the golf superstar was involved in a car crash in Florida.

The 50-year-old was arrested and charged with driving under the influence following a crash near his residence.

Woods was taken to Martin County jail after the incident, where he was charged with a DUI with property damage and refusal to submit to a lawful test.

The 15-time major champion was released shortly after making bond.

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Martin County Sheriff John M. Budensiek explained in a press conference that Woods showed signs of "impairment," although he passed a breathalyzer test.

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"When it came time for us to ask for a urinalysis test, he refused, and so he's been charged with DUI, with property damage and refusal to submit to a lawful test in the crash," Budensiek said.

Neither the athlete nor the driver of the other vehicle was injured, but the Sheriff did note that the accident "could have been a lot worse."

President Donald Trump called Woods' a "very close friend" while addressing the accident, adding, "He's got some difficulty, there was an accident, and that's all I know. He's an amazing person, amazing man, but, uh, some difficulty."

Cover photo: Collage: Tim Heitman & HANDOUT / FLORIDA DEPARTMENT OF CORRECTIONS / AFP

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