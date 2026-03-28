Tiger Woods' DUI mugshot released after shocking Florida car crash arrest

Juniper Island, Florida - Golf star Tiger Woods ' mugshot has been released after his rollover crash and DUI arrest in Florida.

Tiger Woods' mugshot has hit social media after the golf superstar was involved in a car crash in Florida.

The 50-year-old was arrested and charged with driving under the influence following a crash near his residence.



Woods was taken to Martin County jail after the incident, where he was charged with a DUI with property damage and refusal to submit to a lawful test.

The 15-time major champion was released shortly after making bond.

Martin County Sheriff John M. Budensiek explained in a press conference that Woods showed signs of "impairment," although he passed a breathalyzer test.