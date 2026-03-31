US Army opens investigation into helicopter flyby of Kid Rock's house

Nashville, Tennessee - The US Army is investigating an incident in which two Apache attack helicopters flew near the Tennessee home of musician Kid Rock, an ardent supporter of President Donald Trump , a military spokesman said Tuesday.

The US Army has opened a probe into a viral helicopter flyby near the home of musician Kid Rock. © Anna Moneymaker / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

Kid Rock – whose real name is Robert Ritchie – posted a video on X over the weekend showing a helicopter hovering near his mountaintop home's swimming pool as he clapped and saluted.

"God Bless America and all those who have made the ultimate sacrifice to defend her," he wrote in text accompanying the video, while a second clip showed there were two of the aircraft in the area.

Army spokesman Major Montrell Russell said the military "has confirmed that on March 28, two Apache helicopters from the 101st Combat Aviation Brigade at Fort Campbell conducted a flight in the Nashville area that has attracted public and media attention."

"The personnel involved have been suspended from flight duties while the Army reviews the circumstances surrounding the mission," including compliance with Federal Aviation Administration regulations as well as "aviation safety protocol and approval requirements," Russell said in a statement.