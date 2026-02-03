Turning Point USA unveils MAGA lineup for "All-American Halftime Show" to counter Bad Bunny

Phoenix, Arizona - Turning Point USA, the Christian nationalist activist group founded by the late Charlie Kirk, has unveiled the lineup for an upcoming music show to counter Bad Bunny 's Super Bowl Halftime Show performance.

On Monday, TPUSA announced the lineup for "The All-American Halftime Show," which will feature Kid Rock, a longtime supporter of President Donald Trump, alongside country artists Brantley Gilbert, Lee Brice, and Gabby Barrett.

TPUSA – which is now led by Kirk's widow, Erika Kirk – first announced the show last October after the NFL revealed Bad Bunny had been chosen to perform at the 2026 Halftime Show.

Angry over Bad Bunny's open criticisms of President Trump, TPUSA seeks to rival his performance with their show, which they've billed as a celebration of "faith, family, and freedom."

In a statement provided to Politico, Kid Rock said they were "approaching this show like David and Goliath."

"Competing with the pro football machine and a global pop superstar is almost impossible... or is it?" he added.