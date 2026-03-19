Labubu creators hope for monster movie hit with Sony co-production

Beijing, China - After flying off the toy shelves, China's snaggle-toothed Labubu dolls will soon come alive on the big screen, with maker Pop Mart announcing a collaboration with Sony Pictures.

The ultra-viral Labubu dolls are heading to the big screen. © JOE RAEDLE / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

The movie, which is still in early development, will feature the fanged plushie monsters in a "live-action and CGI hybrid," Beijing-based Pop Mart said on Thursday.

Created in 2015 by Hong Kong artist Kasing Lung, Labubus sparked a craze nine years later, with the "ugly-cute" charms adorning the handbags of celebrities such as Rihanna and Dua Lipa and sparking massive lines forming at Pop Mart stores around the world.

The collectable dolls, which typically sell for around $40, are released in limited quantities and sold in "blind boxes," meaning buyers do not know the exact model they will receive.

Some of the less common Labubu figures can fetch thousands of dollars.

Pop Mart sold more than 100 million Labubu dolls worldwide last year, with Chinese officials hailing the toothy characters' popularity as evidence of China's growing cultural and soft power.

They have become furry ambassadors for a "cool" China, even in places such as Europe and North America, where public opinion towards Beijing has not always been positive.