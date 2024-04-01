Kim Kardashian and North West pay homage to Wonka in viral Easter dance

Kim Kardashian, North West, and Kris Jenner gave fans a Wonka-inspired dance in a sweet TikTok clip from their festive Easter celebration!

By Elyse Johnson

Los Angeles, California - Kim Kardashian shared more fun footage from the Kar-Jenner clan's festive Easter celebration!

Kim Kardashian (l.) and North West dropped another classic TikTok featuring Kris Jenner (c.) from their family-filled Easter celebration.
Kim Kardashian (l.) and North West dropped another classic TikTok featuring Kris Jenner (c.) from their family-filled Easter celebration.  © Collage: Screenshot/tiktok/kimandnorth

The holidays aren't complete until the 43-year-old SKIMs mogul and her 10-year-old mini-me drop a classic TikTok clip!

On Sunday, Kim and North shared a cute video to their joint account that also featured momager Kris Jenner.

The video featured the American Horror Story star rocking a form-fitting white, low-cut dress complete with a studded neckline, spaghetti-thin straps, and vertical panels going down the front.

Is Kanye West to blame for Kim Kardashian's split from Odell Beckham Jr.?
Kim Kardashian Is Kanye West to blame for Kim Kardashian's split from Odell Beckham Jr.?

Meanwhile, Kim's eldest daughter rocked a dark dress and matching Denim Tears jacket while the Kar-Jenner matriarch, who hosted this year's Easter dinner, stunned in a lavender dress with long, bell-shaped sleeves.

The short TikTok showed the Kar-Jenner-West ladies in a luxurious bathroom doing the Oompa Loompa dance to a sped-up version of the song from Timothée Chalamet's Wonka movie.

Before this, Kim and her siblings each documented their festive Easter celebration with their kiddies.

The footage from the family-filled event featured lavish, spring-inspired floral arrangements, matching PJs, Easter eggs, morning Easter tea, and stylish cowboy boots!

Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/tiktok/kimandnorth

More on Kim Kardashian: