Kim Kardashian and North West pay homage to Wonka in viral Easter dance

Los Angeles, California - Kim Kardashian shared more fun footage from the Kar-Jenner clan's festive Easter celebration !

Kim Kardashian (l.) and North West dropped another classic TikTok featuring Kris Jenner (c.) from their family-filled Easter celebration. © Collage: Screenshot/tiktok/kimandnorth

The holidays aren't complete until the 43-year-old SKIMs mogul and her 10-year-old mini-me drop a classic TikTok clip!

On Sunday, Kim and North shared a cute video to their joint account that also featured momager Kris Jenner.

The video featured the American Horror Story star rocking a form-fitting white, low-cut dress complete with a studded neckline, spaghetti-thin straps, and vertical panels going down the front.

Meanwhile, Kim's eldest daughter rocked a dark dress and matching Denim Tears jacket while the Kar-Jenner matriarch, who hosted this year's Easter dinner, stunned in a lavender dress with long, bell-shaped sleeves.

The short TikTok showed the Kar-Jenner-West ladies in a luxurious bathroom doing the Oompa Loompa dance to a sped-up version of the song from Timothée Chalamet's Wonka movie.

Before this, Kim and her siblings each documented their festive Easter celebration with their kiddies.