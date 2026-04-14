Spider-Man: Brand New Day sparks fan frenzy with CinemaCon sneak peek!

Las Vegas, Nevada - Sony Pictures Entertainment kicked off CinemaCon on Monday with a sneak peek of Spider-Man: Brand New Day and a new installment of Jumanji.

Sony Pictures Entertainment has revealed a new look at Spider-Man: Brand New Day starring Zendaya (l.) and Tom Holland. © Collage: IMAGO / Landmark Media

Tom Rothman, president and CEO of Sony Pictures Entertainment, unveiled two posters for the latest Spider-Man film starring Tom Holland and Zendaya, set to hit theaters on July 31.

The release comes four years after Spider-Man: No Way Home became the studio's highest-grossing film with approximately $1.9 billion in global box office receipts.

"It feels like nothing we've ever made," Rothman said at the Colosseum Theater in Las Vegas, before introducing lead actor Holland, who joined virtually.

"It's the most emotional Spider-Man movie we've ever made, and in some ways, the most grown-up," said Holland, who plays the arachnid superhero.

In a short clip shown at CinemaCon, where film studios bring in their stars and offer a sneak peek at their upcoming slate, Holland's Peter Parker faces the consequences of the decisions he made in the previous film, which ended on a cliffhanger.

Not only do his friends have no idea he exists, but his girlfriend MJ – played by Zendaya – has a new love interest.

Expectations for the Marvel flick are high, with its trailer gaining millions of views since its release last month.

The film, directed by Destin Daniel Cretton, will star Mark Ruffalo, Jon Bernthal, and Sadie Sink.

Sony Pictures Entertainment also unveiled a first glimpse at Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse, the animated spin-off due to hit theaters in June 2027.

It closed its presentation with a clip from the third installment of Jumanji.