Tom Holland and Zendaya's Spider-Man 4 reveals cryptic title!

Tom Holland and director Destin Daniel Cretton spoke to CinemaCon audiences on Monday to unveil the title of the MCU's next Spider-Man flick – Brand New Day!

By Kelly Christ

Las Vegas, Nevada - The next Spider-Man flick starring Tom Holland and Zendaya has officially unveiled its title!

Director Destin Daniel Cretton (l.) attended Cinema-Con on Monday to dish on the fourth Spider-Man flick for the Marvel Cinematic Universe – Spider-Man: Brand New Day.
Director Destin Daniel Cretton (l.) attended Cinema-Con on Monday to dish on the fourth Spider-Man flick for the Marvel Cinematic Universe – Spider-Man: Brand New Day.  © Collage: VALERIE MACON / AFP & IMAGO / Prod.DB

Director Destin Daniel Cretton hit the stage on Monday at CinemaCon, where Sony Pictures revealed some major updates about the future of iconic web-slinger.

The fourth installment of the Marvel Cinematic Universe's Spider-Man saga will be called Spider-Man: Brand New Day, and it's set to hit theaters on July 31, 2026.

While the movie's 28-year-old leading man wasn't able to attend in person, Holland shared a message with convention attendees to drop a cryptic tease about the project.

Elon Musk: Musk splashes cash at Green Bay event in effort to push Wisconsin Supreme Court to the right
Elon Musk Musk splashes cash at Green Bay event in effort to push Wisconsin Supreme Court to the right

"I know we left you with a massive cliffhanger at the end of No Way Home, so Spider-Man: Brand New Day is a fresh start," he said, per Variety. "It is exactly that. That's all I can say."

Holland gave a nod to his past spoiling ways, joking that the Marvel heads have only "allowed" him to share that teaser.

Along with Holland, Zendaya and Jacob Batalon are both expected to reprise their roles of Michelle "MJ" Jones and Ned Leeds, respectively. Stranger Things star Sadie Sink has also joined the film's ensemble, though her role has been kept a secret so far.

Cretton will take over Jon Watts, who helmed all three of the MCU's past Spider-Man flicks, but the 46-year-old is no stranger to the franchise – he previously directed 2021's Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings.

Cover photo: Collage: VALERIE MACON / AFP & IMAGO / Prod.DB

More on Zendaya: