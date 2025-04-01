Tom Holland and Zendaya's Spider-Man 4 reveals cryptic title!

Las Vegas, Nevada - The next Spider-Man flick starring Tom Holland and Zendaya has officially unveiled its title!

Director Destin Daniel Cretton (l.) attended Cinema-Con on Monday to dish on the fourth Spider-Man flick for the Marvel Cinematic Universe – Spider-Man: Brand New Day. © Collage: VALERIE MACON / AFP & IMAGO / Prod.DB

Director Destin Daniel Cretton hit the stage on Monday at CinemaCon, where Sony Pictures revealed some major updates about the future of iconic web-slinger.

The fourth installment of the Marvel Cinematic Universe's Spider-Man saga will be called Spider-Man: Brand New Day, and it's set to hit theaters on July 31, 2026.

While the movie's 28-year-old leading man wasn't able to attend in person, Holland shared a message with convention attendees to drop a cryptic tease about the project.

"I know we left you with a massive cliffhanger at the end of No Way Home, so Spider-Man: Brand New Day is a fresh start," he said, per Variety. "It is exactly that. That's all I can say."

Holland gave a nod to his past spoiling ways, joking that the Marvel heads have only "allowed" him to share that teaser.

Along with Holland, Zendaya and Jacob Batalon are both expected to reprise their roles of Michelle "MJ" Jones and Ned Leeds, respectively. Stranger Things star Sadie Sink has also joined the film's ensemble, though her role has been kept a secret so far.