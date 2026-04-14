Oasis and Phil Collins lead 2026 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductees

Los Angeles, California - Dad rocker Phil Collins and reformed Britpop princes Oasis led the 2026 class of Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductees, who were announced on live television on Monday.

Oasis and Phil Collins (r.) lead the 2026 inductees into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. © Collage: KAMIL KRZACZYNSKI / AFP & ELSA / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

Billy Idol, chanteuse Sade, metal legends Iron Maiden, and Manchester outfits Joy Division and New Order were also honored, along with hip hop collective Wu-Tang Clan and velvet-voiced crooner Luther Vandross.

The announcements of the honorees came in a live episode of the American Idol competition, helmed by rockers Pat Benatar and Neil Giraldo.

"Induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame is music's highest honor," said the organization's chairman, John Sykes.

"We look forward to celebrating these remarkable artists at this year's ceremony – it's going to be an unforgettable night."

The induction ceremony – which doubles as a star-studded concert gala rife with tributes to the honorees – will be held November 14 in Los Angeles.

Eligible nominees into the Rock Hall must have released their first commercial recording at least 25 years prior to being nominated.

Phil Collins, Luther Vandross, and Wu-Tang Clan are first-time nominees. Billy Idol, Iron Maiden, Joy Division, New Order, Oasis, and Sade have all been nominated in the past, but were not selected for induction.