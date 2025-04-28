Rock and Roll Hall of Fame reveals 2025 inductees!

New York, New York - Hip-hop pioneers Outkast and rock duo The White Stripes are among 2025's class of Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductees, the organization announced late Sunday.

Cyndi Lauper is among 2025's class of Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductees announced on Sunday. © ANGELA WEISS / AFP

Cyndi Lauper, Chubby Checker, Soundgarden, Bad Company, and Joe Cocker round out the performer slate of artists nominated into the prestigious music pantheon.

Hip hop icons Salt-N-Pepa, along with rocker Warren Zevon, will receive awards for musical influence, while the late record producer Thom Bell, pianist Nicky Hopkins, and bassist Carol Kaye will receive the prizes for musical excellence.

The Ahmet Ertegun Award, which goes to a non-performing industry notable, is this year bestowed on Lenny Waronker, whose resume includes heading Warner Bros. Records and signing Prince and R.E.M.

The induction ceremony – which doubles as a star-studded concert gala rife with tributes to the honorees – will be held November 8 in Los Angeles. It will stream live on Disney+, and will air later on the network ABC.

The inductees were announced live on ABC late Sunday on American Idol, during a special rock edition of the long-running music talent show.

Eligible nominees into the Rock Hall must have released their first commercial recording at least 25 years prior to being nominated. Outkast, Chubby Checker, Joe Cocker, and Bad Company were all first-time nominees.