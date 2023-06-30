Olivia Rodrigo sparks fan frenzy with vampire release and epic music video!

Los Angeles, California - Olivia Rodrigo is officially back! The star has finally dropped new music with her next single, vampire , and fans can't get enough!

Olivia Rodrigo released the first single of her sophomore album, GUTS, on Friday. © Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/oliviarodrigo & Timothy Norris / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

What sophomore slump?

On Friday, the 20-year-old dropped the first single from her upcoming sophomore album, GUTS.

The scathing track begins with a soft piano melody before exploding to an epic pop build as Olivia sings about a selfish former flame.

"The way you sold me for parts / As you sunk your teeth into me, oh / Bloodsucker, famef**ker / Bleedin' me dry like a goddamn vampire," she sings.

"writing this song helped me sort through lots of feelings of regret, anger, and heartache. it's one of my favorite songs on the album and it felt very cathartic to finish," Olivia wrote on social media after the release. "im so happy it's in your hands now and I hope it helps u deal with any bloodsuckers in your life. all my thanks 4ever."

The deja vu artist simultaneously dropped an accompanying music video for the single, which kicks off with her singing into an old-timey microphone in a forest before the set comes crashing down on her, revealing it to be an awards show stage. A bloodied Olivia then runs away, belting the song's epic bridge atop a highway after a tense chase.

The song is already a major hit with fans as they gush over her next era on social media.