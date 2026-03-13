Pink Floyd's "Black Strat" guitar fetches record-breaking prize at auction

New York, New York - A guitar used by Pink Floyd's David Gilmour on some of the British progressive rock band's best-loved albums has sold for a record $14.6 million, auction house Christie's said.

Black Strat, a guitar used by Pink Floyd's David Gilmour, sold for a record-breaking price at a New York auction. © Collage: Johannes EISELE / AFP & Michael loccisano / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

The price of the Fender Stratocaster nicknamed Black Strat far surpassed that of the previous record holder, a guitar owned by Nirvana frontman Kurt Cobain that sold for $6 million in 2020.

Gilmour played Black Strat on every Pink Floyd album between 1970 and 1983, including Dark Side of the Moon, Wish You Were Here, Animals, and The Wall.

Christie's did not provide the name of the buyer, who prevailed after 21 minutes of bidding.

The auction Thursday in New York featured rock memorabilia from the collection of Jim Irsay, the former owner of the Indianapolis Colts NFL team, who died in 2025.

Other guitars sold at the auction included a custom-made instrument that belonged to Jerry Garcia, co-founder of psychedelic rockers the Grateful Dead, which sold for $11.6 million, Christie's said.