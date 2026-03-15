Ex-Prince Andrew's Epstein scandal gets even worse with shocking new photo

London, UK - A photograph of Britain's former prince Andrew and veteran politician Peter Mandelson sitting in bathrobes alongside late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein was unearthed Friday in previously published documents.

A new photograph shows the ex-Prince Andrew (l.) alongside politician Peter Mandelson (r.) and late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. © HANDOUT / US DEPARTMENT OF JUSTICE / AFP

The image is believed to be the first known photograph of the two men with Epstein. They are both currently engulfed in a scandal in the UK over their ties to their mutual friend.

The undated photograph, first reported by ITV News, shows King Charles III's disgraced brother and Britain's former ambassador to Washington sitting barefoot outside on a wooden deck.

They appear to have mugs with a US flag on them on a wooden table in front of them. Epstein is wearing a dark shirt and light pants.

ITV said the picture was taken on Martha's Vineyard, an island in Massachusetts, and was believed to have been snapped between 1999 and 2000, before Epstein was sentenced to prison.

It was included as part of millions of documents released by the Justice Department earlier this year.

Andrew and Mandelson were arrested last month on suspicion of misconduct in public office over their connections to Epstein, who was convicted of child sexual offences in 2008.

Andrew, who was stripped of his royal titles last year, is accused of sharing sensitive documents with Epstein during his time as a UK trade envoy between 2001 and 2011.

Files have suggested that Mandelson also leaked official information to Epstein when he was a government minister, including during the 2008 financial crash.

Both have denied wrongdoing, and neither has been charged.