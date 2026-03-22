Kate Middleton reveals what she has planned for her first act as Queen

London, UK - Kate Middleton has revealed what she has planned for her future role as Queen of Great Britain.

Prince William (l.) and Princess Kate will eventually become the next King and Queen of Great Britain. © picture alliance/dpa/Pool Reuters | Hannah McKay

During a visit to the Chelsea Flower Show, Prince William's wife answered some questions from young children at a picnic.

According to the Mirror, when a curious schoolgirl asked what Kate would do first as the future Queen, she didn't have to think twice: "She said she is going to help kids," the girl revealed.

The mother of three also dished a bit about the realities of royal life, admitting to the kids that "you have to work hard".

Kate is already deeply involved in early childhood development through her Shaping Us initiative, among other things, and she is strongly committed to helping disadvantaged children and highlighting the importance of mental health for families.

Since the inauguration of King Charles III, the 44-year-old has held the title of Princess of Wales.

As soon as William ascends the throne, she is expected to become Queen Catherine.