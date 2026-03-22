Kate Middleton reveals what she has planned for her first act as Queen
London, UK - Kate Middleton has revealed what she has planned for her future role as Queen of Great Britain.
During a visit to the Chelsea Flower Show, Prince William's wife answered some questions from young children at a picnic.
According to the Mirror, when a curious schoolgirl asked what Kate would do first as the future Queen, she didn't have to think twice: "She said she is going to help kids," the girl revealed.
The mother of three also dished a bit about the realities of royal life, admitting to the kids that "you have to work hard".
Kate is already deeply involved in early childhood development through her Shaping Us initiative, among other things, and she is strongly committed to helping disadvantaged children and highlighting the importance of mental health for families.
Since the inauguration of King Charles III, the 44-year-old has held the title of Princess of Wales.
As soon as William ascends the throne, she is expected to become Queen Catherine.
Prince William wants to modernize the monarchy as king
William also recently spoke about his future plans for the monarchy.
In an interview with actor Eugene Levy, the heir to the British throne revealed how important change is to him.
He wants to modernize the British royal family: "I think it's very important that tradition stays, and tradition has a huge part in all of this, but there's also points where you look at tradition and go, is that still fit for purpose today?" the 43-year-old explained.
William emphasized that "change for good" is a big priority for him, as he wants to make sure the royals are still having the best impact on the world that they can.
William and Kate, therefore, appear to be well prepared for their role as the future royal couple and ready to usher in a new era for the British monarchy!
Cover photo: picture alliance/dpa/Pool Reuters | Hannah McKay