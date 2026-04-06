Harry and Meghan share inside look at Easter celebrations with their children
Montecito, California - Meghan Markle and Prince Harry shared rare images of their children enjoying their Easter holiday.
Meghan posted several videos on Instagram featuring her children, Prince Archie (6) and Princess Lilibet (4), including sweet clips of the siblings hunting for eggs in the garden of their California estate.
The two children ran happily across the yard, with Lilibet wearing a pink dress with matching bunny ears and Archie beige pants and a dark blue shirt.
Other clips showed the two royal kids taking a stroll through the garden with a dog.
In the videos, Lilibet was shown holding a large plush bunny, while Archie was seen decorating Easter eggs with a special device.
Under the post, Meghan wished her followers a "Happy Easter!"
William and Kate attend Easter service at Windsor
On the other side of the pond, Kate Middleton and Prince William also spent Easter together with their family.
For the first time since 2023, the couple attended the Easter service at Windsor Castle together with their three children, Prince George (12), Princess Charlotte (10), and Prince Louis (7).
Alongside King Charles and his wife Camilla, they joined other members of the royal family in St. George's Chapel.
In previous years, they had skipped the official event and celebrated at a private venue instead.
Despite the holiday, dark clouds continue to hang over the royals.
During the Easter celebrations, there was no sign of the scandal-ridden ex-Prince Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, who was arrested in February, nor his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson. Both have had their royal titles stripped in the fallout over their ties to the late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/meghan