Harry and Meghan share inside look at Easter celebrations with their children

Montecito, California - Meghan Markle and Prince Harry shared rare images of their children enjoying their Easter holiday.

Princess Lilibet and Prince Archie celebrate Easter together with their family. © Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/meghan

Meghan posted several videos on Instagram featuring her children, Prince Archie (6) and Princess Lilibet (4), including sweet clips of the siblings hunting for eggs in the garden of their California estate.

The two children ran happily across the yard, with Lilibet wearing a pink dress with matching bunny ears and Archie beige pants and a dark blue shirt.

Other clips showed the two royal kids taking a stroll through the garden with a dog.

In the videos, Lilibet was shown holding a large plush bunny, while Archie was seen decorating Easter eggs with a special device.

Under the post, Meghan wished her followers a "Happy Easter!"