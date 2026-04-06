Harry and Meghan share inside look at Easter celebrations with their children

The royals also celebrated Easter - and Duchess Meghan shared a cute insight into the festivities to match.

By Mia Berger

Montecito, California - Meghan Markle and Prince Harry shared rare images of their children enjoying their Easter holiday.

Princess Lilibet and Prince Archie celebrate Easter together with their family.
Princess Lilibet and Prince Archie celebrate Easter together with their family.  © Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/meghan

Meghan posted several videos on Instagram featuring her children, Prince Archie (6) and Princess Lilibet (4), including sweet clips of the siblings hunting for eggs in the garden of their California estate.

The two children ran happily across the yard, with Lilibet wearing a pink dress with matching bunny ears and Archie beige pants and a dark blue shirt.

Other clips showed the two royal kids taking a stroll through the garden with a dog.

Meghan's explosive pre-wedding fight with Queen Elizabeth revealed
Meghan Markle Meghan's explosive pre-wedding fight with Queen Elizabeth revealed

In the videos, Lilibet was shown holding a large plush bunny, while Archie was seen decorating Easter eggs with a special device.

Under the post, Meghan wished her followers a "Happy Easter!"

Duchess Meghan (r.) and Prince Harry gave up their royal duties around six years ago and moved to California with their children.
Duchess Meghan (r.) and Prince Harry gave up their royal duties around six years ago and moved to California with their children.  © Amy Katz/ZUMA Press Wire/dpa

William and Kate attend Easter service at Windsor

Princess Charlotte (10, from left) attended the Easter service in Windsor together with mom Kate (44), Prince George (12), Prince Louis (7) and dad William (43).
Princess Charlotte (10, from left) attended the Easter service in Windsor together with mom Kate (44), Prince George (12), Prince Louis (7) and dad William (43).  © Aaron Chown/PA Wire/dpa

On the other side of the pond, Kate Middleton and Prince William also spent Easter together with their family.

For the first time since 2023, the couple attended the Easter service at Windsor Castle together with their three children, Prince George (12), Princess Charlotte (10), and Prince Louis (7).

Alongside King Charles and his wife Camilla, they joined other members of the royal family in St. George's Chapel.

British royals put on united front at Easter service without Andrew
Royals British royals put on united front at Easter service without Andrew

In previous years, they had skipped the official event and celebrated at a private venue instead.

Despite the holiday, dark clouds continue to hang over the royals.

During the Easter celebrations, there was no sign of the scandal-ridden ex-Prince Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, who was arrested in February, nor his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson. Both have had their royal titles stripped in the fallout over their ties to the late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/meghan

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