King Charles strips Prince Andrew of royal titles and evicts him from residence

London, UK - King Charles will strip his younger brother Andrew of his royal titles and long-term residence on the Windsor estate, the palace said on Thursday, the latest fallout to hit the scandal-plagued royal over the Jeffrey Epstein affair.

King Charles (r.) has stripped his brother Andrew of his royal titles amid accusations of sexual abuse. © Collage: JORDAN PETTITT & ALASTAIR GRANT / POOL / AFP

"Prince Andrew will now be known as Andrew Mountbatten Windsor," the palace said, adding that Charles had begun the formal process to strip the titles from his brother.

Andrew has also been told to move out of his long-time home on Windsor Castle's sprawling grounds, and he will move "to alternative private accommodation."

The announcement followed fresh outrage at accusations made by one of Jeffrey Epstein's main accusers against the 65-year-old, who has denied the charges.

"These censures are deemed necessary, notwithstanding the fact that he continues to deny the allegations against him," the palace said.

"Their Majesties wish to make clear that their thoughts and utmost sympathies have been, and will remain with, the victims and survivors of any and all forms of abuse," the palace said.

It comes days after the publication of Virginia Giuffre's memoir, in which the victim of sex offender Epstein reiterated in shocking detail allegations she had sex with Andrew three times, including when she was only 17.

The prince, who denies any wrongdoing, agreed to pay US and Australian citizen Giuffre millions of dollars in 2022 to end her civil sexual assault case against him.

She took her own life in April, aged 41, while Epstein took his own life in 2019 in prison awaiting trial on sex-trafficking charges.