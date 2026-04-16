Meghan Markle says she is "the most trolled person in the entire world"

Meghan Markle claims she has been "bullied and attacked" on social media every day for a decade and was "the most trolled person in the entire world."

Sydney, Australia - Prince Harry's wife Meghan Markle claimed Thursday she has been "bullied and attacked" on social media every day for a decade and was "the most trolled person in the entire world."

Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, takes part in the Scar Tree Walk in Melbourne on Thursday. © Jonathan Brady / POOL / AFP The 44-year-old former American actor made the comments during the couple's four-day tour of Australia, as they both addressed a roundtable discussion with young people associated with an Australian mental health organization. "Every day for 10 years, I've been bullied and attacked," Meghan told the youngsters on the third day of the visit in the southern city of Melbourne, adding, "but I'm still here." She urged those in attendance to remember that social media was a "billion-dollar industry that is completely anchored and predicated on cruelty to get clicks." Royals King Charles to give landmark address to Congress honoring "shared history" "That's not going to change. So you have to be stronger than that," Meghan said.

What else did Prince Harry and Meghan Markle do in Australia?

Prince Harry (r.) and his wife Meghan Markle (c.) arrive for a visit to Batyr, a mental health engagement programme, at Swinburne University of Technology in Melbourne on Thursday. © Jonathan Brady / POOL / AFP During the couple's Australia tour, Meghan has also filmed a program for MasterChef Australia due to air on Sunday. She will also take part in a "girls' weekend like no other" at Sydney's InterContinental Coogee Beach hotel, according to organizers. The event features yoga, sound healing, and dinners as well as disco dancing at a ticket price of about $1,900 per person. Those willing to pay even more get access to the "VIP experience" – which includes a group table photo with Meghan and a goodie bag. The pair is also due to visit the capital Canberra, the national broadcaster ABC said. They have been warmly greeted during their stops so far, but the visit has drawn criticism, with Victoria state opposition leader Jess Wilson condemning the use of taxpayers' money to provide protection for the pair.

Meghan (l.), the Duchess of Sussex, serves lunch to a resident alongside staff of the McAuley Community Services for Women, a homeless and family violence shelter, in Melbourne on Tuesday. © Jonathan Brady / POOL / AFP