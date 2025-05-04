Prince Harry's shocking comments leave King Charles "frustrated and upset"

London, UK - As the deep rift between King Charles and Prince Harry continues, the monarch is reportedly "frustrated and upset" by his son's latest comments.

Will Prince Harry (l.) and King Charles ever reconcile? © LOIC VENANCE/AFP

Just a few days ago, the 40-year-old lost his legal battle over his police protection in the UK, which was revoked in 2020 when he and wife Meghan Markle stepped down from their roles as working royals.

According to The Sun, Harry wanted to ensure that he and his family would be entitled to security measures when they visited his home country.

The Duke of Sussex had expected his father to stand up for him during the proceedings, but that did not happen.

In fact, Harry said his "worst fears" were confirmed as he realized his family was fine with having his protections revoked.

A friend of the king noted that it would have been "constitutionally improper" for Charles to intervene in the case, but the insider added, "What has frustrated and upset him on a more personal level is the Duke's failure to respect this principle.

"And for his supporters to suggest that somehow his father doesn't care about his family, or should step in."

After the ruling, Harry sat down for an interview with the BBC, where he caused further controversy by revealing that Charles was not speaking to him because of the dispute over security – a statement that reportedly hit the 76-year-old quite hard.