US envoy begs UK not to cancel King Charles visit amid Trump's Iran war

London, UK - Washington's envoy to the UK said Thursday it would be a "big mistake" to cancel King Charles III 's planned state visit to the US, following calls to abandon the trip over the Middle East war.

The US envoy to the UK pushed back against calls for King Charles to cancel his rumored visit to Washington next month. © ADRIAN DENNIS / POOL / AFP

It has been rumored for months that the British monarch will visit the US in April, but Buckingham Palace has not officially confirmed the trip.

The plans have met with opposition, including from politicians urging it to be called off over the US-Israel war against Iran and President Donald Trump's harsh critiques of UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer.

"I think that would be a very big mistake," US ambassador to the UK Warren Stephens said when asked about the calls to cancel or delay the visit after a speech at the British Chambers of Commerce.

"I think he will go and I think it will be a very meaningful trip for him," said Stephens, who, however, could not confirm the visit.

He also said the House Speaker Mike Johnson had invited Charles to address both Houses of Congress during his visit.

Should he accept, Charles would be the first British monarch to address Congress in more than three decades.

Politico reported that the trip was set for the last week of April.

If confirmed, it will be Charles' first trip to the US as king, after hosting Trump for a lavish state visit last September.