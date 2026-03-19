The Bachelorette: Will ABC cancel Taylor Frankie Paul's season after domestic violence scandal?

Los Angeles, California - The Bachelorette decided to break the mold for season 22 by casting Taylor Frankie Paul as its lead, but as a major domestic violence scandal surrounds The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives star, her season may be in serious trouble.

Taylor Frankie Paul's season of The Bachelorette has been called into question as the reality star faces an investigation for domestic violence. © Disney/Sami Drasin

Forget MomTok – can The Bachelorette survive this?

Less than two weeks ahead of the season premiere, news broke of an open domestic violence investigation involving Paul and her ex-boyfriend, Dakota Mortensen.

TMZ first reported on March 15 that the on-and-off couple had gotten into an explosive fight that caused production of The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives season 5 to be halted.

Sources have alleged that Paul choked Mortensen during an argument – with their young son Ever in the room. On the other hand, insiders close to the mom of three say Mortensen was the one who got physical during a separate argument, leading her to call the police.

The outlet has also said that Mortensen has called the Utah Division of Child and Family Services several times with claims that Paul had abused their two-year-old son – allegations Paul has reportedly denied.

Production on Mormon Wives remains paused, and sources have told People that Paul's co-stars are not willing to film with her because of the allegations.

But alas, that's not the only reality show being rocked by the scandal, as the drama has sparked some serious questions about Paul's new season of The Bachelorette.