The Bachelorette: Will ABC cancel Taylor Frankie Paul's season after domestic violence scandal?
Los Angeles, California - The Bachelorette decided to break the mold for season 22 by casting Taylor Frankie Paul as its lead, but as a major domestic violence scandal surrounds The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives star, her season may be in serious trouble.
Forget MomTok – can The Bachelorette survive this?
Less than two weeks ahead of the season premiere, news broke of an open domestic violence investigation involving Paul and her ex-boyfriend, Dakota Mortensen.
TMZ first reported on March 15 that the on-and-off couple had gotten into an explosive fight that caused production of The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives season 5 to be halted.
Sources have alleged that Paul choked Mortensen during an argument – with their young son Ever in the room. On the other hand, insiders close to the mom of three say Mortensen was the one who got physical during a separate argument, leading her to call the police.
The outlet has also said that Mortensen has called the Utah Division of Child and Family Services several times with claims that Paul had abused their two-year-old son – allegations Paul has reportedly denied.
Production on Mormon Wives remains paused, and sources have told People that Paul's co-stars are not willing to film with her because of the allegations.
But alas, that's not the only reality show being rocked by the scandal, as the drama has sparked some serious questions about Paul's new season of The Bachelorette.
Bachelorette fans fume over Taylor Frankie Paul casting
So far, ABC has said that the show, which is set to kick off on Sunday, March 22, will move forward as planned, per Variety.
But The Bachelorette is already feeling the sting, as Cinnabon has ended its promotional collaboration with both the dating series and The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives.
"Recent developments and allegations surrounding the lead cast member led us to reassess this collaboration as it no longer aligns with our brand values," a statement from the company explained.
Fans of the long-running ABC franchise have been fuming on social media, with many expressing frustration at both the assault allegations and Paul's apparent approach to the show.
The fourth season of Mormon Wives, which premiered last week, revealed that Paul had still been romantically involved with Mortensen up to the night before she left to film The Bachelorette.
And now, news of the continued drama between the exes has also seemingly confirmed that Paul does not end the season with a lasting engagement.
But on top of it all, most are disappointed that Paul was selected in the first place, as the latest headlines are not the first time she's been accused of domestic violence.
The premiere episode of Mormon Wives even includes footage of her 2023 arrest following another altercation with Mortensen. Paul ultimately pleaded guilty to aggravated assault.
As the controversy continues to spark an online firestorm, Paul addressed the latest investigation during a promotional appearance for The Bachelorette on Good Morning America this week.
"It's hard to see past this, I'm not going to lie. In this moment, it's just so heavy," she said.
"When your life is broadcasted out there in these headlines, it's like the end of the world. That's what it feels like."
Cover photo: Disney/Sami Drasin