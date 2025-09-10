The Bachelorette: Secret Lives of Mormon Wives star named new lead in major franchise twist

Los Angeles, California - The Bachelorette has found its new lead in Secret Lives of Mormon Wives star Taylor Frankie Paul!

The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives star Taylor Frankie Paul is taking the lead of The Bachelorette season 22. © Collage: Araya Doheny / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & Disney/Michael Kirchoff

In a first for the franchise, The Bachelorette has tapped someone who has not appeared on The Bachelor with Taylor's casting, which was announced on Wednesday.

The MomTok star appeared on Call Her Daddy to dish on the news, calling the experience "surreal."

"It's not real, and it's not going to be until, I think, the limo is pulling up," Taylor said.

The 31-year-old will be looking for love following her split from Dakota Mortensen, with whom she shares her youngest son, Ever. Taylor is also the mother of two older children – a son and a daughter – from her marriage to Tate Paul.

Taylor's entry into The Bachelorette comes amid some turmoil for the franchise, as the female-led spin-off was unexpectedly delayed after Jenn Tran's run on the show, with the show skipping a cycle rather than airing this summer as usual.

The Bachelorette season 22 is set to premiere in 2026.