Viral Video of the Day for April 11, 2023: Paws and Pigs!
Enjoy top-tier entertainment with today's Viral Video of the Day, featuring an outgoing dog named Winston who loves his pig friends!
Viral Video of the Day
Pigs are a dog's best friend, apparently!
A video by @r.kruger10 shows a playful Golden Retriever named Winston getting overly excited when he sees his barn pals hanging out.
The clip has amassed a whopping 19.2 million views and 3.1 million likes, and TikTok users couldn't get over the odd-but-beautiful friendship.
Check it out below:
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@r.krueger10