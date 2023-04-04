Viral Video of the Day for April 4, 2023: Needy Rottie

In the world of social media, epic and funny videos are constantly swirling around. Here's the TAG24 Viral Video of the Day to bring a smile to your face!

By Jenna Cavaliere

Start your Tuesday with some terrific entertainment from the cutest dog named Nala, who doesn't like to be left alone.

Today's Viral Video of the Day features a loving and cuddly Rottweiler named Nala.

The video posted by @nala_the_needy_rottie is a clever take on a recent TikTok trend featuring Taylor Swift's popular song, Anti-Hero.

"Why do you always rush home?" the vid's text reads, followed by the sweetest answer.

Check out the silly surprise below:

This dog on TikTok named Nala showed the sweetest affection towards her owner.
This dog on TikTok named Nala showed the sweetest affection towards her owner.  © Screenshot/TikTok/@nala_the_needy_rottie

We hope you have the most paw-some Tuesday! Make sure to watch, laugh, and pass it on. TAG, you're it!

Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@nala_the_needy_rottie

