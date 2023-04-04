Viral Video of the Day for April 4, 2023: Needy Rottie
Start your Tuesday with some terrific entertainment from the cutest dog named Nala, who doesn't like to be left alone.
Today's Viral Video of the Day features a loving and cuddly Rottweiler named Nala.
The video posted by @nala_the_needy_rottie is a clever take on a recent TikTok trend featuring Taylor Swift's popular song, Anti-Hero.
"Why do you always rush home?" the vid's text reads, followed by the sweetest answer.
Check out the silly surprise below:
Have an awesome video you want featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!
We hope you have the most paw-some Tuesday! Make sure to watch, laugh, and pass it on. TAG, you're it!
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@nala_the_needy_rottie