Jane Fonda, Bruce Springsteen, and more attend No Kings Day protest in Minneapolis

Minneapolis, Minnesota - Jane Fonda, Bruce Springsteen, and more stars attended the third No Kings Day protests !

Jane Fonda (l) and Bruce Springsteen (r) were among the celebrities who performed and gave speeches at the No Kings Day protest this weekend. © Collage: TASOS KATOPODIS & Adam Bettcher / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

Actors Billy Porter and Sam Waterson, plus musicians Maggie Rogers, Crys Matthews, and Kristy Lee were among the celebs who supported the peaceful movement.

No Kings protests began on Friday in major US cities, including Minneapolis, Washington, and Atlanta, where millions gathered to denounce Donald Trump's policies.

Fonda encouraged fans to attend Saturday's demonstration, saying, "Tomorrow we're gonna see a great example of community building, the No Kings protests. Don't just go, bring five people."

On the same day, the Born In The USA icon took the stage and told the crowd, "Federal troops brought death and terror to the streets of Minneapolis. They picked the wrong city."

He added, "The power and the solidarity of the people of Minneapolis and of Minnesota was an inspiration to the entire country. Your strength and your commitment told us that this is still America."