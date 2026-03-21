Nuestra América convoy arrives in Cuba with thousands of pounds of aid amid US blockade

Havana, Cuba - Activists from dozens of countries began arriving in Cuba on Friday with thousands of pounds of aid as the Trump administration wages a brutal blockade on the island nation.

An activist with the Nuestra América Convoy stands next to a Mexican flag on a boat nicknamed Grandma 2, before it sets sail for Cuba, in Puerto Progreso, Mexico, on March 20, 2026. © YURI CORTEZ / AFP

Nuestra América Convoy activists traveling by plane landed in Havana on Friday bearing medical aid amid a severe energy crisis spurred by President Donald Trump's fuel embargo.

More solidarity activists traveling by sea are expected to arrive on Saturday.

The action was inspired by a series of international flotilla missions aimed at breaking Israel's ongoing siege of Gaza.



According to CODEPINK, the convoy is set to deliver 6,300 pounds of medical supplies collected by Global Health Partners and valued at $433,000.

The aid caravan was organized by Progressive International, The People's Forum, CODEPINK, and other groups.

Participants include Amazon Labor Union co-founder Chris Smalls, British MP Jeremy Corbyn, Twitch streamer Hasan Piker, members of the Irish rap group Kneecap, and many more.

"We're here in the Havana José Martí airport," CODEPINK co-founder Medea Benjamin said in a video posted to X. Boxes of aid are seen in the background as activists hold pink heart-shaped signs with messages like "Cuba-US amistad" and "Abajo el bloqueo."

"It's a drop in the bucket for what Cuba needs, but it's a show of our solidarity with the people of Cuba and our opposition to what Trump is doing to try to strangle the Cuban people into submission," Benjamin explained.