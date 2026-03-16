Alleged narco trafficker Sebastian Marset makes first US court appearance

Washington DC - Alleged Latin American narco trafficker Sebastian Marset made his first appearance in a US court on Monday after being handed over to the US authorities.

Sebastian Marset, accused of running a cocaine trafficking organization, made his first US court appearance on Monday. © Collage: - / DRUG ENFORCEMENT ADMINISTRATION / AFP & HANDOUT / UNITEL / AFP

Marset (34), a Uruguayan national, faces money laundering conspiracy charges connected with his alleged cocaine trafficking organization.

Marset, who eluded police for years, was captured in Bolivia last week and transferred to US custody.

The Justice Department said he made an initial appearance on Monday in a federal district court in Virginia.

Marset is accused of leading a large-scale drug trafficking organization that distributed thousands of pounds of cocaine to Europe.

The soccer-mad Marset allegedly laundered the proceeds of his drug enterprise by purchasing and sponsoring lower-level professional soccer teams across Latin America and Europe – and even put himself in the starting lineups.

He was imprisoned in his native Uruguay for drug trafficking between 2013 and 2018 and later moved around South America, living for a time in Bolivia and Paraguay.

The Bolivian authorities announced on Monday the seizure of some $15 million in assets from Marset, including 16 planes, five houses, and firearms.