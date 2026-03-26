Drunken Disney hotel guest goes on a naked rampage in bizarre viral footage

What began as a harmless vacation at a Disney resort turned into an absurd spectacle that has since gone viral online. What the heck is going on here?!

By Steffi Feldman, Calvin Schröder

Lake Buena Vista, Florida - What began as a harmless vacation at a Disney resort turned into a strange and criminal spectacle that has since gone viral online. Somebody's been hitting the "magic potions" a little too hard...

The drunken man's outburst finally ended with his arrest. © Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@livelifewithjules The incident took place at Disney's Art of Animation Resort in Florida in The Little Mermaid-themed area, where underwater idylls usually prevail. A bystander filmed the bizarre scene and posted it online to TikTok. What followed was a viral hit broken up into several absurd (yet also somehow Shakespearean) acts. Justice Letitia James hit with new criminal referrals from top Trump official In the clips, the man can first be seen bracing himself against the door, then kicking it, and finally even banging on the window. In between outbursts, he calmly chats with passing guests as if the whole thing were completely normal.

Act 1: The attack on the door

The man, dressed in nothing but turquoise swimming trunks, stood in front of a hotel room door and completely lost control. He threw himself backwards against the door with full force, ramming it with his body as if he wanted to break it open. He tried again and again – without success. But he had a very simple problem: he was standing in front of the wrong hotel room door.

Act 2: Plan B also fails miserably

When the brute full-body effort did not work, the man tried other methods, kicking at the door and bracing himself against it with both hands. But this new tactic didn't work either and the surprisingly stable door didn't budge at all.

Act 3: Now it's time for the window

When he realized that he wasn't going to get any results with the door, the man suddenly banged on the window of the room. He also took time to speak to passing guests as if it were a completely normal situation. More and more people stopped and watched, and the incident turned into a live spectacle, observed from balconies and pathways.

Act 4: The police end the show

Then came the end of the "show": two police officers appeared. The man was still standing there half-naked and was apparently questioned briefly before finally being taken away. There was no applause, but online people had a field day.

The person who claimed to have stayed in the room later spoke out for herself in the comments, noting that she was gifted a stuffed toy from the hotel for her trouble.