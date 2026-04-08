Former Army employee charged with leaking classified information to journalist

Washington DC - A former US Army employee was indicted by a federal grand jury on Wednesday for allegedly disclosing classified information to a journalist, the Justice Department said.

A former US Army employee was indicted by a federal grand jury on Wednesday for allegedly disclosing classified information to a journalist, the Justice Department said. © MARK WILSON / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP Copy Photo by MARK WILSON / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

Courtney Williams (40) of North Carolina, was arrested by FBI agents on Tuesday, the department said.

The Justice Department did not identify the journalist to whom Williams allegedly transmitted national defense information.

But media identified him as Seth Harp, author of the 2025 book "The Fort Bragg Cartel: Drug Trafficking and Murder in the Special Forces."

According to court documents, Williams worked for a special military unit at Fort Bragg, headquarters of the US Army's elite Special Operations Command, between 2010 and 2016 and held a top secret security clearance.

Between 2022 and 2025, she allegedly communicated with the journalist on numerous occasions by telephone and by text message and she was quoted by name in his book.

"Courtney Williams swore an oath to safeguard our nation's secrets as an employee supporting a special military unit of the Army," Roman Rozhavsky, assistant director of the FBI's Counterintelligence and Espionage Division, said in a statement.

"She allegedly betrayed that oath by sharing classified information with a media outlet and putting our nation, our warfighters, and our allies at risk," Rozhavsky said.

According to WRAL TV, the book details sexual harassment and discrimination experiences Williams had during her years working at Fort Bragg.