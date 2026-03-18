Missouri church suspends pastor after shocking Epstein ties are uncovered

Columbia, Missouri - A pastor of a Missouri church was recently suspended after her troubling ties to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein were exposed.

A Missouri pastor was recently suspended from her role after the church learned she used to manage Jeffrey Epstein's infamous island. © AFP PHOTO / HOUSE OVERSIGHT COMMITTEE DEMOCRATS

According to The Hill, Bishop Robert Farr of the Missouri Conference of The United Methodist Church placed Reverend Stephanie Remington on leave last Thursday for 90 days as the church conducts a thorough investigation.

Remington reportedly worked as Epstein’s administrative assistant and the temporary property manager of his private island – where the majority of his sex trafficking and abuse is believed to have taken place – from August 2018 to May 2019.

But in a statement, the Missouri Conference accused Remington of submitting annual paperwork in which she falsely claimed she was "performing extension ministry through the Lewis Center for Church Leadership at Wesley Theological Seminary during those dates."

Wesley confirmed that Remington only served as a part-time contractor in 2017 and 2018.

"Clergy are called to uphold the highest standards of spiritual and moral leadership. Concerns of this nature are taken seriously and require careful review," the Conference said.

"We recognize the deep harm connected to Mr. Epstein's crimes and remain in prayer for survivors who deserve healing and justice."