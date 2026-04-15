Teen suspects enter plea over attempted bomb attack near Mamdani's residence

New York, New York - Two teens pleaded not guilty Wednesday to terror charges after they allegedly tried to detonate explosives in New York City in support of the Islamic State group.

Two suspects entered their pleas on Wednesday to charges related to an attempted bomb attack near the mayor's residence in New York City. © RYAN MURPHY / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

Emir Balat (18) and Ibrahim Kayumi (19) were arrested on March 7 after the attempted attack during an anti-Islam protest outside the official residence of New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani, who is Muslim.

Prosecutors say the pair, both from Pennsylvania, discussed plans to kill up to 60 people. No one was hurt during the incident.

"All I know is I want to start terror, bro," Kayumi allegedly told Balat in a conversation recorded on the dashcam of their vehicle.

Appearing handcuffed at a federal court in New York, the pair denied the eight counts against them that include attempted support of a "foreign terrorist organization" and "use of a weapon of mass destruction."

Balat and Kayumi each stated their allegiance to the Islamic State group after police officers detained them, according to prosecutors.

An AFP correspondent at the scene heard Balat shout "Allahu akbar" ("God is the greatest") during the incident.

The events unfolded after far-right influencer Jake Lang staged an anti-Islam demonstration in New York City that drew around 20 people, while a counter-protest drew about 125.