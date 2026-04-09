Sean "Diddy" Combs begs appeals court to overturn his sentence

New York, New York - Lawyers for Sean "Diddy" Combs urged an appeals court Thursday to overturn the hip-hop mogul's prison term of more than four years for prostitution-related crimes.

Sean "Diddy" Combs gestures in the press room during the MTV Video Music Awards at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey, on September 12, 2023 © Photo by ANGELA WEISS / AFP

Combs (56) was sentenced in October after a salacious trial that detailed the alleged "freak-offs" he organized: sexual marathons involving hired male escorts and his ex-girlfriend Casandra Ventura and another unidentified women.

He was acquitted by a jury of the most serious charges against him – sex trafficking and racketeering – but convicted of two counts of transporting people across state lines for prostitution.

The disgraced artist was not present at the Manhattan courthouse on Thursday as defense lawyer Alexandra Shapiro sought to persuade a three-judge panel that Combs's sentence of four years and two months was unfairly long for his crimes.

"The evidence the judge was relying on was totally separate and in fact was acquitted conduct," Shapiro said.

She said District Judge Arun Subramanian should not have considered evidence that Combs made threats against Ventura and the other woman, as it was related to the acquitted charges.

Prosecutors disagreed and pointed to an instance where Combs showed Ventura he had videos of her engaging in sex parties hours before another "freak-off" in an apparent bid to ensure her continued participation.

"These incidents are specifically tied to transportation," prosecutor Christy Slavik told the court.

In a sign of the complex legal arguments, Slavik at one point drew an analogy of pizza to highlight how certain "slices" of evidence were relevant to the ultimate sentencing decision.

The court did not issue an immediate ruling in what one judge, William Nardini, called an "exceptionally difficult case."