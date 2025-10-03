Sean "Diddy" Combs receives prison sentence after bombshell trial

New York, New York - Disgraced hip-hop star Sean "Diddy" Combs was sentenced to more than four years in prison on Friday for his conviction on prostitution-related charges.

Prosecutors had sought 11 years behind bars for Combs, but Judge Arun Subramanian handed down a 50-month sentence after an emotional daylong court hearing.

Combs's lawyers had urged the judge to sentence the 55-year-old hip-hop star to 14 months, which would effectively have been time served since he has been incarcerated in Brooklyn for more than a year.

Addressing the court before the judge handed down the sentence, Combs said he was "truly sorry" for his actions and asked the judge for "another chance."

"I ask your honor for mercy," he said. "I beg your honor for mercy."

Combs was acquitted by a jury in July of the most serious charges against him – sex trafficking and racketeering – but convicted of two counts of transporting people across state lines for prostitution.

His former girlfriend Casandra Ventura submitted a victim impact statement to the judge asking him to consider "the many lives that Sean Combs has upended with his abuse and control."

Ventura, the 39-year-old singer known as Cassie, described in wrenching detail the physical, emotional, and sexual abuse she suffered while in a more than decade-long relationship with Combs.

She and another woman, identified as Jane, said they were coerced into performing so-called "freak offs": sexual marathons with hired men that Combs directed and sometimes filmed.

Speaking before the sentencing, prosecutor Christy Slavik said Combs has not accepted responsibility for his actions.

"His remorse was qualified. It's as though he thinks the law doesn't apply to him," she said.