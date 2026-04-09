George Clooney slams Trump for genocidal threats against Iran: "That's a war crime"

Cuneo, Italy - Oscar-winning actor George Clooney slammed President Donald Trump over his murderous threats against the people Iran , which he said constitute a possible "war crime."

George Clooney slammed President Donald Trump for threatening to "obliterate" Iran. © Collage: AFP/Saul Loeb & AFP/Monica Schipper/Getty Images

"Some say Donald Trump is fine," Clooney said on Wednesday in a speech to 3,000 students who had gathered for an event organized by the Clooney Foundation for Justice in Cuneo, Italy.

"But if anyone says he wants to end a civilization, that's a war crime," he said. "You can still support the conservative point of view but there must be a line of decency, and we must not cross it."

Clooney's comments came in response to Trump's threats over the weekend to "obliterate" Iran if a deal was not reached by 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday night.

A tenuous truce was eventually reached, but not before Trump threatened to destroy the country's energy and transportation infrastructure.

"A whole civilization will die tonight, never to be brought back again," Trump said in a particularly alarming post on Tuesday. "I don't want that to happen, but it probably will."

"Families are losing their loved ones," Clooney told Deadline in a statement after his comments in Cuneo. "Children have been incinerated. The world's economy is on a knife's edge."

"A war crime is alleged 'when there is intent to physically destroy a nation,' as defined by the Genocide Convention and the Rome Statute. What is the administration's defense?" he asked.