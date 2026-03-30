Spain bars US from using its airspace for Trump's "illegal and unjust" Iran war
Madrid, Spain - Spain recently announced the country has closed its airspace to US planes involved in President Donald Trump's ongoing war with Iran.
During a press conference on Monday, Defense Minister Margarita Robles reiterated that the country believes the war is "profoundly illegal and profoundly unjust" and said they want no part in it.
"This was made perfectly clear to the American military and forces from the very beginning," Robles said.
"Therefore, neither the bases are authorized, nor, of course, is the use of Spanish airspace authorized for any actions related to the war in Iran," she added.
Robles' remarks come after Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez shared similar criticisms earlier this month and denied the US access to several of the country's military bases.
In response, Trump called Spain "terrible" and threatened to "cut off all trade" with the country.
Trump's decision to launch joint strikes with Israel on Iran has been receiving widespread criticism, as the president has not presented evidence to justify going to war, and there appears to be no endgame.
Some members of his cabinet and notable MAGA figures have also reportedly expressed opposition to the war, along with several world leaders, including the UK's Keir Starmer and Pope Leo XIV.
In recent days, Trump has gone back and forth between claiming to be in the middle of peace talks and threatening more violence against Iran.
Cover photo: Collage: MANDEL NGAN & Pierre-Philippe MARCOU / AFP