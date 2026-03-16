Trump complains about lack of "enthusiasm" from allies over Strait of Hormuz

Washington DC - President Donald Trump criticized US allies on Monday for their lukewarm response to his call to help protect shipping in the Strait of Hormuz during the US war against Iran .

President Trump complained about a lack of "enthusiasm" from allies in response to his call for help in reopening the Strait of Hormuz. © REUTERS

Trump called for more "enthusiasm" from other countries, as he said he believed France and Britain would somewhat reluctantly get involved.

"We strongly encourage the other nations to get involved with us and get involved quickly and with great enthusiasm," Trump told reporters during an event at the White House.

"The level of enthusiasm matters to me."

Trump said a number of countries that he did not name had committed to help secure the waterway, a critical choke point for the global oil trade, but lashed out at others who were not "enthusiastic."

"For 40 years, we're protecting you, and you don't want to get involved," Trump said.

NATO and other Western allies pushed back earlier Monday on Trump's demand over the weekend that the alliance help reopen the Strait of Hormuz, which Iran has effectively closed.

During lengthy remarks at a meeting with the hand-picked board of Washington's Kennedy Center, which Trump has renamed after himself, Trump had only partial praise for the leaders of Britain and France.

"On a scale of zero to 10, I'd say he's been an eight," Trump said when asked about a call with French President Emmanuel Macron.

"Not perfect – but it's France."

Trump added of Macron that "I think he's going to help" – and said he also believed Britain would be involved in a Hormuz mission.