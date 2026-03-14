Trump issues desperate call to "send ships" as Iran holds firm on Strait of Hormuz

Washington DC - President Donald Trump on Saturday urged other nations to send ships to help secure the Strait of Hormuz, the critical chokepoint for global oil supplies disrupted by his war on Iran .

President Donald Trump on Saturday called for countries including China, the UK, and France to "send ships" to the Strait of Hormuz. © Brendan Smialowski / AFP

"Many countries, especially those who are affected by Iran’s attempted closure of the Hormuz Strait, will be sending War Ships, in conjunction with the United States of America, to keep the Strait open and safe," Trump claimed.

"Hopefully China, France, Japan, South Korea, the UK, and others, that are affected by this artificial constraint, will send Ships to the area."

Iranian strikes have all but halted maritime traffic in the strait, through which a fifth of global crude oil and liquefied natural gas normally pass.

With oil prices spiking, Trump was asked Friday when the US Navy would begin escorting tankers through the Strait of Hormuz. "It'll happen soon, very soon," he claimed.

In his post on Saturday, Trump asserted that Iran's military capability had been eliminated but he conceded that it was still able to attack the strait.

"We have already destroyed 100% of Iran’s Military capability, but it's easy for them to send a drone or two, drop a mine, or deliver a close range missile somewhere along, or in, this Waterway, no matter how badly defeated they are," he wrote.